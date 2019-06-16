UAE, Japan boosting military cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, today received Lt. General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces, and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting the country.

At the meeting, which was held at the General Headquarters of the UAE Armed Forces, the two sides reviewed joint cooperation in the defence and military fields as well as issues of common concern. They also discussed the importance of enhancing such cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Armed Forces.