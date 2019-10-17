UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Condole With Saudi King Over Pilgrim Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

UAE Leaders condole with Saudi King over pilgrim deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud where he expressed sympathy over the pilgrim deaths of the bus crash that took place near the Muslim holy city of Medina Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Saudi Rashid Medina Saud Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

3 minutes ago

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

1 hour ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

Kohat Police arrest two smugglers, seize 18.5Kg ha ..

4 minutes ago

Rain forecast in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred D ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.