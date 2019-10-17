UAE Leaders condole with Saudi King over pilgrim deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud where he expressed sympathy over the pilgrim deaths of the bus crash that took place near the Muslim holy city of Medina Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Saudi King.