UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis on national day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, on the occasion of the national day of his country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and his Prime Minister Timothy Harris.