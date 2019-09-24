UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Guinea-Bissau On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Guinea-Bissau on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Jose Mario Vaz of Guinea-Bissau on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 24th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Vaz and to the country's Prime Minister Aristides Gomes, on the occasion.

