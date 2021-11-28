UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Mauritanian President On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 28th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Ghazouani and to the country's Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal.

