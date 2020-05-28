UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Nepalese President On National Day

Thu 28th May 2020

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal on the occasion of her country's National Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Bhandari. Their Highnesses also congratulated Khadga Prasad Sharma, Prime Minister of Nepal, on the occasion.

