UAE Leaders Congratulate Olaf Scholz For Taking Over As Germany's New Chancellor

Wed 08th December 2021

UAE leaders congratulate Olaf Scholz for taking over as Germany&#039;s new chancellor

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Olaf Scholz for taking over as Germany's new Chancellor.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulations to Chancellor Scholz.

