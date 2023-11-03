Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Micronesia On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley W. Simina on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Simina.

