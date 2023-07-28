Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Peru On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Dina Boluarte of the Republic of Peru on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otárola Peñaranda on the occasion.

