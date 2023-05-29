UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Türkiye On Re-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as President of the Republic of Türkiye.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Erdoğan.

More Stories From Middle East

