UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Duaij Al Sabah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait His Highness Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Duaij Khalifah Al Abdullah Al Khalifah Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Emir of Kuwaiti.