UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Mansour Al-Sabah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar condolences to the Kuwaiti leader.