UAE Maritime Week gains support from government, private sector, leading Middle East ports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) UAE Maritime Week has garnered the support of industry stakeholders who have significantly contributed to the growth of the maritime sector in the middle East region.

Held under the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and organised by Seatrade Maritime, a part of Informa Markets, the maritime week will connect maritime markets in the Middle East by bringing together ship owners, industry suppliers and key decision-makers from the region for several events. These include the flagship Seatrade Maritime Middle East (SMME); Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa; Global Maritime Club round table; Maritime Leaders Forum, and Experience Maritime.

As one of the most crucial initiatives that will prove vital in aiding the sector’s growth, the maritime week will be held at a critical time during Expo 2020 Dubai and the International Maritime Organisation elections.

Sheikh Nasser Majid Al-Qasimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Infrastructure and Transport at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The maritime sector globally has witnessed unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, we braved that phase and are now ushering in a rebound phase. Despite the pandemic, last year the UAE recorded foreign trade worth US$532,774 million. Our GDP is expected to grow to 2.1 per cent this year and by 4.2 per cent in 2022 as estimated by the UAE’s Central Bank. In line with the principles of the UAE’s Projects of the 50, the week and its series of events that will coincide with two key events will create a dynamic maritime economy in the UAE, with far-reaching effects in the Middle East."

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director, Dubai Maritime City Authority said, "Following our vision to create a safe and vibrant maritime industry, we are aiming to build effective collaborations with government authorities, private sector organisations and relevant stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth of the sector in all aspects."

As one of the most influential events in the maritime sector, SMME, under the umbrella of The UAE Maritime Week, can further the agenda of rapid transformation in the maritime industry. In recent years, the pandemic has accelerated digitalisation. Some key organisations such as DP World and Abu Dhabi Ports have been at the forefront of this revolution with their smart solutions like Maqta Gateway, Boxbay, Zodiac, etc.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Head of Digital Cluster, AD Ports Group, and CEO of Maqta Gateway, said, "Since its founding, Maqta Gateway has committed itself to transform Abu Dhabi’s trade and logistics ecosystem through the development and adoption of leading-edge and integrated digital solutions.

To date, Maqta Gateway has facilitated more than 50 million digital transactions 30 percent during the pandemic alone.

"During this tumultuous period, the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP) was also inaugurated. Developed and operated by Maqta Gateway under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ATLP is a novel solution that facilitates trade for customers and trade operators active across Abu Dhabi’s sea, land, air, industrial and free zones."

"We are ready and willing to share our expertise and success stories with our partners in this significant event, for the future of the sector and discuss its latest trends to strengthen our leading position and keep pace with the rapid developments witnessed in our technologically advanced world today," she added.

Since 2008, SMME has facilitated discussions on the latest transformations and technological advancements in the maritime shipping sector, including its vision and direction. Its initiatives have aided the transformation industry, making it a catalyst for valuable business relationships in the industry.

Dr. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean of the College of Maritime Transport and Technology, AAST, said, "The UAE Maritime Week is a one-of-a-kind wonderful platform for dialogue between industry leaders, government representatives and policy-makers. While doing so it also brings young aspiring professionals and maritime students face-to-face with experts. It will not only help maritime academies showcase their competencies, but it will also give our students maximum industry exposure."

Chris Hayman, Chairman, Seatrade, stated, "SMME has received commendable industry support since inception. It is encouraging to see that the UAE Maritime Week too has received a similar response from key government ministries and organisations in the UAE and the Middle East and the industry at large. This has enhanced the event’s ability to facilitate lucrative contracts that can drive the economy of the UAE and the Middle East. What makes the week even special is that it will be held during Expo 2020 Dubai which is a mega-event and that will boost growth opportunities for the sector."

Throughout the week, discussions will be held on critical issues including decarbonisation, digitalisation, regulatory change, and supply chain infrastructure.