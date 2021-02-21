UrduPoint.com
UAE Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Meets With Several Guests At IDEX 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:15 PM

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with several guests at IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received separately today, Bahraini Minister of Defence Affairs, Major General Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi; Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and Hakob Arshakyan, Armenian Minister at Ministry of High-tech Industry, in the presence of Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, several top officers and officials at the ministry as well as the respective delegations.

Al Bowardi exchanged talks with them regarding ties and existing cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries.

They also spoke about the importance of organising IDEX despite the challenges facing the world and its role in building capacities and supporting pillars of the national economy by developing national defence industries.

The guests hailed the distinguished level of this year’s edition, as it represents a global platform for specialists. They also expressed their admiration for the organisation and volume of exhibits at the event.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries and exchanged views on various issues of common interest.

