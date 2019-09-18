UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Monetary Base Up To AED386.3 Bn In August

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

UAE monetary base up to AED386.3 bn in August

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The UAE monetary base increased to circa AED386.3 billion by the end of August, around 1.7 percent up from AED379 bn by the end of 2018.

The growth is driven by an improvement across all the components of monetary base, including reserve requirements, currency issued, certificates of deposit and current account balances, according to statistics released by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

Monetary Base is defined as the sum of Currency Issued (Currency in Circulation outside Banks and Cash at Banks),Total Banks' Reserves at the Central Bank and Certificates of Deposits held by Banks.

In more detail, the CBUA's certificates of deposit amounted to AED150.2 bn by the end of August from AED146.5 bn one month earlier.

Current account balances reached AED18.3 bn in August, with reserve requirements growing from AED125.4 bn in July to AED127.6 bn in August.

Related Topics

UAE Bank United Arab Emirates July August 2018 All From Billion

Recent Stories

US, South Africa to Lead UN Security Council Visit ..

5 minutes ago

Man Threatens to Blow Up Bridge in Kiev, Starts Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish journalists briefed about Indian ceasefire ..

5 minutes ago

Nine suspected jihadists killed in Egypt: ministry ..

5 minutes ago

Enhancing Literacy rate to reduce violence from so ..

5 minutes ago

NAB is not working on government's line : Governor

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.