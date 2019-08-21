UAE moving towards new electoral process that strengthens success of parliamentary work: Al Owais

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Minister of State for the Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Election Commission, Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, asserted that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership is moving towards a new electoral process to instil a culture of participation.

This process is a new addition to the past successes achieved by the State in the field of political development and towards ensuring parliamentary work is more relevant to the issues and needs of citizens, he noted.

Al Owais made this statement while inspecting the registration centres of candidates for the membership of the Federal National Council 2019 in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. He was accompanied by Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for the Federal National Council Affairs, Member of the National Election Committee and Chairman of the Elections Management Committee. During the tour, Al Owais reviewed the progress of the registration process and was explained the services provided at these centres to ensure the smooth completion of tasks according to the highest standards.

He praised the efforts of the Emirates Committees and their teams in coordination with the Election Management Committee to provide all the services that contribute to the smooth and easy completion of the registration process.

Al Owais said, "The UAE has been able to build a unique and distinctive parliamentary model based on the pillars of accurate knowledge of the needs and requirements of the UAE society and the preservation of its gains, where it adopted the principle of gradual political development to identify the positives and build on the successes achieved across all fields."

He added, "The electoral process, which will culminate in a vote to select members of the Federal National Council on 5th October, 2019, is a representation of the people of the UAE in all segments and categories. At the same time, it seeks to strengthen national belonging and work to achieve public interest, which is shared by all UAE’s nationals under the guidance of a wise leadership which believes in the capabilities of all citizens and enables them to represent the nation and defend the interests of its people."

Al Owais applauded the high turnout witnessed at the centres by the members of the electoral bodies to register for the membership of the Federal National Council.

He had earlier visited the registration centres of candidates in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, where he was also briefed on the progress of work.