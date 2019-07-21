UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Pakistan Discuss Cooperation In Defence Field

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 03:45 PM

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in defence field

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, this morning received Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan.

The meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abu Dhabi, touched upon cooperation relations in the defence fields and ways to further develop them in various domains.

Al Dhaheri and Admiral Abbasi also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and members of a delegation accompanying the Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan were also present during the meeting.

More Stories From Middle East

