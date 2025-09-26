Open Menu

Yango Group Showcases Its SuperApp At Pakistan Largest Tech Conference ITCN Asia 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Yango Group, global tech company, marked a major milestone at ITCN Asia 2025, Pakistan’s largest technology conference, by unveiling its SuperApp and offering visitors a live demonstration of its evolving digital ecosystem.

Having set up a physical booth at the VIP lounge, Yango’s SuperApp brought together Ride, Delivery, Shops, Tech, Ads and a suite of B2B activities under one umbrella, redefining how people interact with mobility in the digital ecosystem of Pakistan. The exhibition at ITCN Asia allowed visitors to experience firsthand the convenience, speed, and breadth of services, now accessible through the Yango app.

The Yango booth, situated in the VIP lounge, drew strong attendance from famous dignitaries, industry leaders, policymakers, as well as innovators and students. Distinguished visitors included Mr. Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Federal Finance Minister; Brig.

Nadir, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC); Mr. Imran Yaqub, DIG IT Sindh Police; Lt. Col Rizwan Mir, PR Coordinator, SIFC, as well as famous media personalities like Jehan Ara, Founder & CEO of Katalyst Labs; Sahir Lodhi, etc

“Becoming a SuperApp is about transforming user experiences in Pakistan by connecting mobility, commerce, and daily services under one trusted digital roof,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan. “Showcasing this at ITCN Asia, which is undoubtedly the biggest tech stage in the country, is our way of reaffirming Yango’s commitment to building a smarter digital future together with Pakistan’s ecosystem.”

By participating at ITCN Asia, Yango underscored its flourishing presence in Pakistan’s tech landscape, while also positioning itself as a key player in the country’s journey toward digital transformation.

