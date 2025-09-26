Gold Price Drops To Rs395,800 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association says price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs858, reached Rs339,334
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) The gold prices in Pakistan on Friday continued their downward trend on Saturday, falling to Rs395,800 per tola after a fresh drop of Rs1,000.
All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs858, reaching Rs339,334.
In the international market, gold prices eased by $10, settling at $3,740 per ounce.
This marks the second consecutive day of decline, following Friday’s drop of Rs2,000 per tola, when the yellow metal closed at Rs396,800.
Recent Stories
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
More Stories From Business
-
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 2,976 points2 hours ago
-
Over 2.5 mln acres agriculture land damaged due to floods: Senate Committee told2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs1,000 to Rs395,800 per tola5 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation eases by 0.16 percent5 hours ago
-
RCCI demands extension in deadline for filing tax returns6 hours ago
-
WCCIS president attends E-Commerce Growth Expo 20256 hours ago
-
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market6 hours ago
-
KPRA visits hotels, restaurants in Nathiagali8 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202510 hours ago