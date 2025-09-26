Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) The gold prices in Pakistan on Friday continued their downward trend on Saturday, falling to Rs395,800 per tola after a fresh drop of Rs1,000.

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs858, reaching Rs339,334.

In the international market, gold prices eased by $10, settling at $3,740 per ounce.

This marks the second consecutive day of decline, following Friday’s drop of Rs2,000 per tola, when the yellow metal closed at Rs396,800.