Open Menu

Anoushay Abbasi Confirms Divorce After Six Years Of Silence

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

Anoushay, who married Ennan—son of late former cricketer Taslim Arif Abbasi—in 2014, discloses  news in a recent interview, saying, “I got divorced in 2019, but I never spoke about it until now”

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) Pakistani television actor Anoushay Abbasi on Friday confirmed that she divorced fellow actor Ennan Arif Abbasi six years ago, revealing that she has been single since 2019.

Anoushay, who married Ennan—son of late former cricketer Taslim Arif Abbasi—in 2014, disclosed the news in a recent interview, saying, “I got divorced in 2019, but I never spoke about it until now.”

Sharing why she kept the separation private, the actor explained that her mother was seriously ill at the time.

“I didn’t want people to question her about my divorce or cause her any mental distress. Keeping it a secret allowed me to protect her from unnecessary pressure. Thankfully, I am happy now,” she said.

Anoushay added that her mother passed away in 2022, and the family endured a difficult period after her death. “My father died in 2012, and since then my siblings and I have supported each other through every challenge,” she noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Married Divorce Died Anoushay Abbasi 2019 Family TV From

Recent Stories

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

3 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

31 minutes ago
 ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

42 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

3 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

3 hours ago
 Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

4 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

4 hours ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

4 hours ago
 UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz