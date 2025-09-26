Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) Pakistani television actor Anoushay Abbasi on Friday confirmed that she divorced fellow actor Ennan Arif Abbasi six years ago, revealing that she has been single since 2019.

Anoushay, who married Ennan—son of late former cricketer Taslim Arif Abbasi—in 2014, disclosed the news in a recent interview, saying, “I got divorced in 2019, but I never spoke about it until now.”

Sharing why she kept the separation private, the actor explained that her mother was seriously ill at the time.

“I didn’t want people to question her about my divorce or cause her any mental distress. Keeping it a secret allowed me to protect her from unnecessary pressure. Thankfully, I am happy now,” she said.

Anoushay added that her mother passed away in 2022, and the family endured a difficult period after her death. “My father died in 2012, and since then my siblings and I have supported each other through every challenge,” she noted.