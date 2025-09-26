Anoushay Abbasi Confirms Divorce After Six Years Of Silence
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM
Anoushay, who married Ennan—son of late former cricketer Taslim Arif Abbasi—in 2014, discloses news in a recent interview, saying, “I got divorced in 2019, but I never spoke about it until now”
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) Pakistani television actor Anoushay Abbasi on Friday confirmed that she divorced fellow actor Ennan Arif Abbasi six years ago, revealing that she has been single since 2019.
Anoushay, who married Ennan—son of late former cricketer Taslim Arif Abbasi—in 2014, disclosed the news in a recent interview, saying, “I got divorced in 2019, but I never spoke about it until now.”
Sharing why she kept the separation private, the actor explained that her mother was seriously ill at the time.
“I didn’t want people to question her about my divorce or cause her any mental distress. Keeping it a secret allowed me to protect her from unnecessary pressure. Thankfully, I am happy now,” she said.
Anoushay added that her mother passed away in 2022, and the family endured a difficult period after her death. “My father died in 2012, and since then my siblings and I have supported each other through every challenge,” she noted.
Recent Stories
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence3 minutes ago
-
Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon6 hours ago
-
Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices over affairs1 day ago
-
US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution2 days ago
-
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces8 days ago
-
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment14 days ago
-
Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe16 days ago
-
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore Estate16 days ago
-
Theatre and music classes in NAPA to commence from15th18 days ago
-
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows18 days ago
-
Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Season’s Six Kings Slam tennis showdown21 days ago
-
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry21 days ago