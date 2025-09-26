ICC Imposes Fine Upon Indian Skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 06:42 PM
International cricket body has warned batsman Sahibzada Farhan over alleged provocative gestures
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) The International cricket Council (ICC) has announced its decision regarding the cases involving Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, and batsman Sahibzada Farhan.
The Indian media reported that the ICC has imposed a 30 percent match fee fine on Haris Rauf, while Sahibzada Farhan has been issued an official warning. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also been fined 30 percent of his match fee for making political remarks.
The action follows a complaint lodged by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) over Suryakumar’s controversial statement, after which the ICC summoned the Indian captain.
On Friday, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan appeared before the ICC in response to a complaint filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The hearing was conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson, who questioned both players in detail.
Sources revealed that Sahibzada Farhan denied any wrongdoing, stating that his celebration was a traditional Pathan style and not intended as a political message against India. Haris Rauf also maintained that he made no political gestures. When asked by the match referee about the meaning of “6-0,” Rauf countered by asking the referee to explain its significance instead.
Despite their explanations, the ICC rejected Haris Rauf’s defense and imposed a fine on him.
Recent Stories
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant smuggling, human trafficking
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf2 minutes ago
-
KP Secretary Sports, DG Sports visit Hayatabad Sports Complex4 minutes ago
-
Ashab, Noor moves in Nash Cup semis2 hours ago
-
Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C’ship on Saturday3 hours ago
-
Shaheen, Rauf help Pakistan book berth in Asia Cup final against India18 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot19 hours ago
-
Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match in Hyderabad19 hours ago
-
4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament commenced19 hours ago
-
Pak MMA contingent to feature in IMMAF World C’ships20 hours ago
-
6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship to be held on October 2523 hours ago
-
PCB talent hunt school cricket ceremony23 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games in November this year1 day ago