ICC Imposes Fine Upon Indian Skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 06:42 PM

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf

International cricket body has warned batsman Sahibzada Farhan over alleged provocative gestures

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) The International cricket Council (ICC) has announced its decision regarding the cases involving Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, and batsman Sahibzada Farhan.

The Indian media reported that the ICC has imposed a 30 percent match fee fine on Haris Rauf, while Sahibzada Farhan has been issued an official warning. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also been fined 30 percent of his match fee for making political remarks.

The action follows a complaint lodged by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) over Suryakumar’s controversial statement, after which the ICC summoned the Indian captain.

On Friday, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan appeared before the ICC in response to a complaint filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The hearing was conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson, who questioned both players in detail.

Sources revealed that Sahibzada Farhan denied any wrongdoing, stating that his celebration was a traditional Pathan style and not intended as a political message against India. Haris Rauf also maintained that he made no political gestures. When asked by the match referee about the meaning of “6-0,” Rauf countered by asking the referee to explain its significance instead.

Despite their explanations, the ICC rejected Haris Rauf’s defense and imposed a fine on him.

