Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Coach Unveils Reason Behind Match Loss Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 06:53 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakistan

Phil Simmons says catches drop cost Bangladesh crucial match against Pakistan during semi-final

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons blamed his team’s costly fielding errors for their 11-run loss to Pakistan in a crucial Asia Cup Super Four encounter.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Bangladesh gained early control by removing Sahibzada Farhan in the first over and Saim Ayub in the second.

However, two dropped catches—those of Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi—allowed Pakistan to recover and post a competitive total of 135 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Haris top-scored with 31 runs, while Nawaz (25) and Afridi (19) capitalized on the missed chances to add vital runs. Bangladesh, in reply, fell short at 124 despite a strong start.

“We lost the match when we dropped those catches. That’s where the game slipped away from us,” Simmons admitted during the post-match press conference.

