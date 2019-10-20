UAE participates in government forum to combat human trafficking in Bahrain

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The UAE has participated in the 'Government Forum to Combat Trafficking in Persons in the middle East' in Bahrain.

The forum, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, Office of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, and the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, took place from 14th-16th October 2019.

Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, MOFAIC's Assistant Minister for International Organisations Affairs, led the UAE delegation during the two-day forum, which saw national committee representatives from eight Middle Eastern countries discuss the challenges of combating human trafficking in the region.

During the forum, Al Hosani highlighted the UAE’s efforts to curb the trafficking of persons via direct cooperation with source and transit countries and international bodies and organisations.

He also stressed the importance of identifying the regional causes of human trafficking in order to train those involved in combatting trafficking and raise awareness within communities and among vulnerable persons in cooperation with embassies and global organisations.

Al Hosani also pointed out the need to launch joint initiatives, exchange expertise, and promote further cooperation to combat human trafficking.

The forum’s participating countries welcomed the idea of hosting the next meeting in the UAE.