UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Meeting Of Arab Permanent Postal Committee In Cairo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:30 PM

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Permanent Postal Committee in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) The UAE has participated in the 37th meeting of the Arab Permanent Postal Committee, APPC, which was held at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat and attended by representatives of ministries of economy and relevant authorities in Arab countries.

The UAE delegation was chaired by Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting CEO of the Emirates Post Group, EPG, and included Yousef Al Khaja, Executive Director of the EPG.

Al Ashram said that the meeting discussed a range of key topics, most notably the monitoring of the implementation of the "Regional Development Plan for the Arab Region 2017-2020," the issuing of a souvenir stamp to mark the diamond jubilee of the Arab League, the release of a unified Arab stamp in 2019, and the organisation of the International Stamp Exhibition.

It also discussed the organisation of an annual Arab stamp exhibition at the "Arab Capital of Culture," which is held this year by Port Sudan and will be held next year by Bethlehem, Palestine, he added.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Ashram explained that the meeting discussed a comprehensive annual report on the development of the postal sector in the region, and the Arab nominations for membership of administration and investment boards at the Universal Postal Union, along with topics related to Palestine.

Related Topics

Palestine UAE Bethlehem Port Sudan 2019 Post Arab

Recent Stories

Runs galore at SBP stadium as Central Punjab secur ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue Service 1122 organizes 3rd National CERTs c ..

8 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

 UK’s NCA accepts Malik Riaz settlement offer w ..

25 minutes ago

Syria Opposition Wants Constitutional Panel to Mov ..

19 minutes ago

Transneft May Pay Compensations for Druzhba Oil Pi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.