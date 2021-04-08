UrduPoint.com
UAE, Philippines Sign Cooperation Agreement In Consular Field, Hold First Session Of Joint Consular Committee

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of the Philippines signed on April 7, 2021 a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Consular Committee aimed at advancing and consolidating cooperation in all joint consular affairs and services to care for and serve the citizens of the two countries.

The agreement was signed today, April 7, 2021 by the UAE by Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), and Hjayceelyn M. Quintana- Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE.

Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at MoFAIC, stressed the importance of cooperation in the consular field and its role in advancing and bolstering bilateral relations between the two countries. He praising the positive developments achieved during this year in terms of bilateral consular relations despite the challenges resulting from the global Covid-19 pandemic and thanked both sides for efforts exerted to provide outstanding consular services and facilitate the movement of citizens of the two countries.

Hjayceelyn M. Quintana- Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE praised the leading standing the UAE holds at the regional and international levels, and its pivotal economic and commercial role, stressing the importance of this memorandum in strengthening the frameworks for consular cooperation at all levels.

The first session of the UAE-Philippines Consular Committee was held remotely after the signing ceremony.

Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at MoFAIC, chaired the meeting for the UAE, while Theresa P. Lazaro Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs chaired the Filipino side.

Faisal Lutfi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his praise of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries in the consular field and his wishes of success for the meeting.

The two sides discussed joint consular matters, follow-up plans and means to develop them. They also explored means of enhancing joint consular cooperation.

During the meeting, Faisal Lutfi affirmed the UAE's keenness on bolstering and developing relations between the two countries, reflecting the aspirations and orientations of the high leadership. He added that bilateral relations between the UAE and the Philippines have witnessed qualitative shifts since the beginning of the global Covid-19 pandemic, a direct contribution to consolidating and advancing these relations on bilateral and global levels.

He also stressed that the United Arab Emirates and Philippines have strong and solid relations anchored in history and based on many common interests.

For her part, Theresa P. Lazaro praised the development of bilateral relations between the two countries over the past years, especially in the field of consular cooperation and particularly during the global Covid-19 crisis. She praised the experience of the UAE, which boasts one of the pioneering experiences in this field, stressing that her country aspires to develop cooperation and exchange experiences with the UAE in this area, to the benefit of the citizens of both countries, and to strengthen bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the various departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in the UAE, as well as representatives of the competent authorities in the Philippines.

