UAE pilgrims complete Hajj rituals

(@imziishan)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) The UAE pilgrims have completed their Hajj rituals at the end of the third day of Tashreeq and the first batch of pilgrims has returned home. The arrival of other pilgrims will continue in the coming days.

Dr. Mohamed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Chairman of Hajj Mission stressed that all Emirati pilgrims are in good health, and Hajj committees will continue to facilitate the smooth departure of all pilgrims from the holy land until their safe return.

Al Kaabi hailed the continuous attention of the wise leadership and its keenness on the provision of all services to the to Emirati pilgrims since their arrival in Saudi Arabia, that contributed to the success of all hajj rituals at ease.

He also thanked the Saudi government for offering the best facilities and excellent services to millions of pilgrims which added to the success of this year's Hajj season.