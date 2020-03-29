UAE presents its food security agenda at G20 Riyadh Summit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The UAE’s participation in the Group of Twenty, G20, Summit was an opportunity to showcase the UAE’s soft power and its ability to support global solidarity in dealing with global crises.

The event served as a global platform for UAE to present its food security agenda, and approach toward a sustainable global food balance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, described the UAE’s participation in the summit, which was chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia, as characterised by the spirit of global solidarity in facing an unprecedented joint challenge, at a time the peoples of the world are relying on the summit to adopt effective decisions to promote a collective response to the current crisis.

The global media coverage of the summit highlighted food security as one of the world’s major economic and humanitarian challenges, and noted that the UAE achieved a 10-place leap on the Global Food Security Index, moving from 31st rank in 2018 to 21st rank in 2019, which made the UAE among the ten leading countries in the index.

The UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 was launched in November 2018 and aimed to achieve zero hunger by ensuring access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round.

The strategy aims to make the UAE the world’s best in the Global Food Security Index by 2051 and among the top 10 countries by 2021; develop a comprehensive national system based on enabling sustainable food production through the use of modern technologies; enhance local production; develop international partnerships to diversify food sources; activate legislation and policies that contribute to improving nutrition; and activate legislation and policies to reduce waste.