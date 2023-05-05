UrduPoint.com

UAE President And Emir Of Qatar Review Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, today spoke by telephone to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them further.

The two leaders reviewed current areas of UAE-Qatar cooperation and explored opportunities for further collaboration. Their conversation also covered a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

