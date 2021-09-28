UrduPoint.com

UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi As Director-General Of Federal Geographic Information Centre

Tue 28th September 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Saif Al Kaabi as Director-General of the Federal Geographic Information Centre (FGIC).

Al Kaabi brings over 18 years of experience across several positions in geospatial technology, mapping, surveying, geographic information systems (GIS) and remote sensing, besides his rich practical knowledge in administrative and technical work related to geospatial projects and data.

He served as the Director of the GIS Department, Director of the National Topographic Database project, and Director of the Military Survey Department at the UAE Armed Forces.

Established in 2019, the FGIC is mandated with managing and regulating the geospatial data sector at the federal level, serving as the UAE's official reference on geographic information.

It is responsible for formulating plans, strategies, frameworks, policies and standards to centralise and ensure the optimal management and confidentiality of vital geographic information, in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the UAE.

The centre aims to organise and develop the spatial data sector towards achieving sustainable development goals, as well as developing the spatial data infrastructure system, including the federal spatial data archive.

It also seeks to coordinate efforts, procedures and policies related to geographical information, and standardise specifications and procedures in the UAE.

