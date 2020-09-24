UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE President's Decree On Equal Wages For Women, Men In Private Sector To Come Into Force Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

UAE President's Decree on equal wages for women, men in private sector to come into force tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The Decree of Federal Law No. 06 for 2020, stipulating equal wages for women and men in the private sector, will come into force on Friday, 25th September.

Article 01 of the decree-law, issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stipulates that the provisions of Article 32 of Federal Law No. 08 of 1980 regarding the regulation of labour relations shall be replaced by the following text: "Female employees shall receive wages equal to that of males if they perform the same work, or another of equal value. The procedures, controls and standards necessary for evaluating work of equal value will be set under a decision to be issued by the Cabinet, based on a proposal from the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation."

The amended article supports the objective of reinforcing gender equality in terms of wages and salaries in the private sector, as per Federal Law No.

08.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation began the efforts for achieving gender equality in terms of wages by implementing the decree of Federal Law No. 06, which was issued on 25th August, 2020.

The ministry stressed that the new amendments will help strengthen the country’s regional and international status for upholding gender equality. The UAE leads the region’s countries in bridging the gender pay gap, according to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report in 2020.

The new government procedures and controls will determine the requirement of equal wages for jobs of equal value without differentiating gender and market standards will be used as a reference in wage assessments.

Related Topics

World UAE Same August September Women 2020 Market From Government Cabinet Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

18 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Maritime Day 2020

1 hour ago

Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awa ..

1 hour ago

US presidential election voters in UAE urged to su ..

1 hour ago

Asif Afridi quarantined for breaching social dista ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.