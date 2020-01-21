UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: Finding Common Ground In Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:15 AM

UAE Press: Finding common ground in Libya

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) It took a long time but it has finally been reached a new milestone in the UAE-India judicial cooperation system. This week, India announced that it will execute the verdicts of the UAE civil courts in matters of civil and financial nature.

In an editorial on Tuesday, UAE newspaper Gulf news said that "Though an initial agreement was signed between the two countries in this regard in 1999, the reciprocating territory status for the UAE did not become a formal article of law due to certain pending matters and it is not a day sooner that India has closed the gaps. The list of superior courts in the UAE whose verdicts will be valid in India cover all the emirates and this is a clear indication of how serious the two countries are about combating this issue."

It added, "Given the historic bond of mutual respect and understanding between the two countries, a bond that has been steadily gaining in depth with each passing decade, absconding from financial crime has been a lingering issue. There should be no safety cover for individuals who escape the law smug in the knowledge that legal loopholes will offer them refuge. Indeed, a lack of reciprocity is one of the biggest issues with the world of crime and punishment.

"

"With this agreement, the UAE and India have closed the escape route," the paper further noted.

"However," the editorial affirmed, "it’s necessary to stress that having reached this significant milestone, India must do everything it can to ensure that the implementation of this agreement is ironclad, efficient and conclusive. The details on just how this system will work are awaited from India and it must be stressed that there needs to be full clarity on the procedures, including the legal minutiae and an assurance of time-bound proceedings."

It went on, "These cases must not end up joining the snail’s pace of the Indian judicial system as its delay and drag is a well-known fact. India must assure, and implement swiftly, the verdicts for these cases; only then will this breakthrough of the continuance, and pursuance, of the UAE courts’ verdicts achieve its full validation.

"Under no circumstances must it be that the petitioners in the UAE are then dismayed by the protracted nature of the legal system in India."

"This would turn out to be cold comfort," the paper said in conclusion.

Related Topics

India World UAE Superior All From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 21, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming five day ..

10 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Georgia ..

11 hours ago

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

12 hours ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.