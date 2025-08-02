UAE Pro League Announces Final Shortlists For 2024–25 Best Awards Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Pro League has announced the final shortlists for the 2024–2025 UAE Pro League Best Awards Ceremony, set to take place on August 9 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.
The shortlist for the Golden Ball, awarded to the Best Player of the Season, includes Mehdi Ghayedi from Kalba, Sardar Azmoum from Shabab Al Ahli, and Caio Lucas from Sharjah.
Contenders for the Golden Boy award, which honors the Best Player U23, are Brahima Diarra from Al Wahda, Guilherme Da Silva from Shabab Al Ahli, and Siaka Sidibe from Al Wasl.
The Golden Glove award for Best Goalkeeper of the Year will be decided between Ali Khaseif of Al Jazira, Adel Alhosani of Sharjah, and Hamad Almeqbaali of Shabab Al Ahli.
In the category of The Leader, which recognizes the Best Coach, the nominees are Paulo Sousa from Shabab Al Ahli, Milos Milojevic from Al Wasl, and Olaroiu Cozmin from Sharjah.
The shortlist for the Fans' Player of the Year award features Mohamed Elneny of Al Jazira, Lucas Pimenta of Al Wahda, and Fabio De Lima of Al Wasl.
Nominees for the Best Goal award are Soufian Rahimi from Al Ain FC, Nabil Fekir from Al Jazira FC, and Omar Khribin from Al Wahda FC.
The shortlist for the Professional Excellence in Club Licensing award includes Al Ain, Al Jazira, and Al Wahda, while the shortlist for the Fans League award includes Al Wasl FC, Al Ain FC, and Al Jazira FC.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation1 hour ago
-
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2025 in Fran ..9 hours ago
-
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain11 hours ago
-
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship in Al Ain13 hours ago
-
Seven more die from famine in Gaza as death toll reaches 16915 hours ago
-
World Breastfeeding Week: Invest in health systems, policies to benefit mums, babies17 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 60th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness Operation, delivers 22 medical trucks into ..17 hours ago
-
UAE Pro League announces final shortlists for 2024–25 Best Awards Ceremony18 hours ago
-
2025 World Robot Conference to kick off in Beijing with record industry participation19 hours ago
-
Belgium votes against EU AI code of conduct amid copyright concerns19 hours ago
-
No tsunami threat to Japan after huge volcanic eruption in Indonesia: Met. Agency20 hours ago