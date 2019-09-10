UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscriptions and network coverage

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) The UAE has ranked first globally in mobile-broadband subscriptions and network coverage, and second in mobile-cellular telephone subscriptions, according to the travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019, issued by the World Economic Forum.

Commenting on this achievement, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, stated, "The UAE's global achievements are the result of plans and strategies developed by the UAE Government under the directives of its leadership, and the team spirit of the government entities.

Today, we have the best and most advanced services in the UAE, and we have a well-developed infrastructure that makes us ready to enter the age of Artificial Intelligence, the internet of Things, IoT, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Our high global ranking in many international reports confirms that we are on track to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and the goals of the National Agenda.

"

The Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019 is issued every two years by the World Economic Forum. It is based on four key indicators: Enabling Environment, Travel and Tourism Policy, Infrastructure, and Natural and Cultural Resources.

The report measures 14 sub-indicators: business Environment, Safety and Security, Health and Hygiene, Human Resources and Labour Market, ICT Readiness, Prioritisation of Travel & Tourism, International Openness, price Competitiveness, Environmental Sustainability, Air Transport Infrastructure, Ground and Port Infrastructure, Tourist Service Infrastructure, Natural Resources, and Cultural Resources and Business Travel.

The UAE also ranked first globally on the Internet and Telephony Level of Competition in 2018, compared to 104th in 2016, according to the Knowledge Index Report, published recently by the United Nations Development Programme and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.