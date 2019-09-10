UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ranks First Globally In Mobile Internet Subscriptions And Network Coverage

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscriptions and network coverage

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) The UAE has ranked first globally in mobile-broadband subscriptions and network coverage, and second in mobile-cellular telephone subscriptions, according to the travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019, issued by the World Economic Forum.

Commenting on this achievement, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, stated, "The UAE's global achievements are the result of plans and strategies developed by the UAE Government under the directives of its leadership, and the team spirit of the government entities.

Today, we have the best and most advanced services in the UAE, and we have a well-developed infrastructure that makes us ready to enter the age of Artificial Intelligence, the internet of Things, IoT, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Our high global ranking in many international reports confirms that we are on track to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and the goals of the National Agenda.

"

The Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019 is issued every two years by the World Economic Forum. It is based on four key indicators: Enabling Environment, Travel and Tourism Policy, Infrastructure, and Natural and Cultural Resources.

The report measures 14 sub-indicators: business Environment, Safety and Security, Health and Hygiene, Human Resources and Labour Market, ICT Readiness, Prioritisation of Travel & Tourism, International Openness, price Competitiveness, Environmental Sustainability, Air Transport Infrastructure, Ground and Port Infrastructure, Tourist Service Infrastructure, Natural Resources, and Cultural Resources and Business Travel.

The UAE also ranked first globally on the Internet and Telephony Level of Competition in 2018, compared to 104th in 2016, according to the Knowledge Index Report, published recently by the United Nations Development Programme and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Related Topics

Internet World Business UAE Rashid Price 2016 2018 2019 Undp Market Government Best Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

1 hour ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

1 hour ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

3 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

4 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.