UAE Rulers Condole Family Of Late Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to the family of late former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

Sheikh Khalifa extended his heartfelt condolences and solace on Hosni Mubarak's death.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables of condolences to the family of the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

