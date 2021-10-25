UrduPoint.com

UAE Rulers Congratulate Uzbek President On Re-election

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election to the post.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

More Stories From Middle East

