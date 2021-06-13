UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) A delegation of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Beirut, has provided vouchers to 35,600 families in Northern Lebanon, as part of the UAE’s endless efforts to support friendly countries.

An official from the foundation stated that the humanitarian initiative was launched upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership, to help the Lebanese people overcome their dire economic conditions.

The official added that after consultations with the UAE Embassy in Beirut, the foundation decided to provide vouchers instead of food parcels, to enable beneficiaries to choose their preferred food supplies.

Fahad Al Kaabi, Acting Charge D’affaires at the UAE Embassy in Lebanon, said that the aid is part of the UAE’s humanitarian role and the foundation’s efforts to stand with friends around the world.

He pointed out that the one-month campaign began last week in Tripoli and will cover other northern cities, distributing nearly 35,600 vouchers to 178,000 beneficiaries who are on lists provided by the Lebanon-based Dar-Al-Fatwa Relief Organisation.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE government and people, as well as the foundation, for such a thoughtful humanitarian gesture.