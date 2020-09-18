UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Fifth COVID-19 Medical Aid Plane To Colombia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE sends fifth COVID-19 medical aid plane to Colombia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2020) The UAE today sent a fifth aid plane carrying 13 metric tons of critical medical supplies to Colombia to support the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 13,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, remarked: "In furtherance of the UAE’s continued support to strengthen capacity in Colombia’s health sector to combat COVID-19, a fifth aid plane has been sent today. Previously, four aid planes carrying 40.7 metric tons of medical aid, including personal protective equipment and over 200,000 testing kits, directly benefited more than 40,000 healthcare professionals.

"

"Sustaining the UAE’s aid air bridge operation to Colombia over the past five months is a testament to the UAE leadership’s determination to stand alongside friendly countries in the exceptional circumstances the world is now facing in battling the pandemic," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,471 metric tons of aid to 118 countries, supporting approximately 1.5 million medical professionals in the process.

More Stories From Middle East

