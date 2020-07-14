UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid Plane To Mexico In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 10 metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Mexico.

This aid will assist approximately 10,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus, bolstering the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, said: "Bilateral relations between the UAE and Mexico have developed significantly in recent years with the support and patronage of the leaderships of both countries, who are keen to develop mutual cooperation in many areas for the benefit of their people.

"

He added: "The dispatch of the medical aid plane to Mexico today confirms that the UAE stands by the Mexican people, and supports all medical personnel and provides them with medical tools and supplies in their efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1079 metric tons of aid, to 72 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Mexico All Million

Recent Stories

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

4 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

19 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Business community demands tariff rationalization, ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.