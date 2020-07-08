UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Uruguay In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Uruguay in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tons of medical supplies to Uruguay to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Saeed Rashed Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina and Non-Resident Ambassador to Uruguay, remarked, "The UAE has a distinguished historical relationship with Uruguay, characterised by friendship and consensus in political positions and cooperation in various fields.

"

Alzaabi added, "The delivery of medical assistance today affirms the keenness of the UAE leadership to develop and consolidate friendly relations and strengthen them at all levels between the two countries, especially in the field of health and preventive efforts and support for medical personnel."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,046 metric tons of aid to 71 countries, supporting more than one million medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Argentina Uruguay All Million

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali reviews Pakistan’s first week of train ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination of Iraqi Polit ..

3 minutes ago

Rollick on #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Jingles on TikTok to ..

9 minutes ago

The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here ..

14 minutes ago

Sindh CM is due before NAB today

22 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,918 deaths with 237, 489 cases ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.