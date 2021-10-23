UrduPoint.com

UAE Space Agency Meets High-level Hungarian Delegation To Bolster Collaboration

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) The UAE Space Agency held bilateral talks with a Hungarian delegation to bolster cooperation in the growing global space industry by boosting spatial research and astronautic activities.

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, met the high-ranking delegation of senior officials led by Dr. Orsolya Ferencz, Ministerial Commissioner for Space Research at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to create closer ties in space research, earth surveillance, technology utilisation and knowledge transfer.

The meeting took place in the Hungary Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai’s Space Week, in association with the UAE Space Agency.

The pair discussed wide-ranging issues, including Hungary’s ambition to send an astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) by 2024, the European country’s plan to launch a scientific satellite into space and develop an onboard measurement system to be installed on the ISS.

They also discussed the UAE’s new mission to explore Venus and the Asteroid Belt between Jupiter and Mars. The new interplanetary mission – five times more complex than the Emirates Mars Mission – is scheduled to launch in 2028 and will carry out its scientific mission for five consecutive years.

The Asteroid Belt is a torus-shaped region in the solar system believed to have been formed more than four billion years ago. It includes a galactic trove of valuable objectives, including small spatial rocks to massive asteroids that are one third the size of the Moon.

Al Qubaisi explained that the new mission would support the creation of Emirati aerospace companies, develop new talent and enhance cooperation with global research centres as part of the UAE’s vision to promote growth and human progress for the next 50 years.

