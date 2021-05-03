UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two sessions

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) UAE financial markets posted a combined AED9.9 billion in market cap gains over the first two sessions of the week, driven by the realty and banking blue chips amid increased transactions that amounted to AED1.65 bn today.

The upbeat sentiments saw ADX today closing higher around 0.

3 pct than the last session hitting 6,094 pts, and Dubai's main stocks index edging up 1.13 pct to 2,653 pts.

At the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADQ rallied to AED91 amid over AED244 million in trades; FAB closed at AED14.38 following transactions worth AED413 million; Aldar Properties accelerated to AED3.54; and Agthia to AED6.25.

At Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties closed at AED3.91 amid over AED78 million in transactions; Dubai Islamic Bank to AED4.50; and du to AED6.65.