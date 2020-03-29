UAE strongly condemns Houthi ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the Houthi militias’ attempt to target civilian areas in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with two ballistic missiles, which Saudi air defenses intercepted. The attack resulted in the injury of numerous individuals.

In a statement released on Sunday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated its solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks, affirming its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to safeguard the country’s security and stability and uphold the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement underscored that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and the UAE considers any threat facing the Kingdom to be a threat to its own security and stability.

The statement noted that the continuation of these attacks illustrates the danger confronting the region from the Houthi coup in Yemen, which seeks to undermine regional security and stability.

It concluded by emphasizing that this attack not only targeted the Kingdom, but also threatens international unity and solidarity in light of challenges presented by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.