UAE Students To Present Pioneering Research At Arab Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2023) Students from the UAE will take centre stage at Arab Health, the leading healthcare exhibition in the middle East, which takes place from 30th January – 2nd February 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the launch of the inaugural Future Doctor Programme.

As part of the new initiative, students from the region have developed research addressing key topics within the UAE healthcare industry, including radiology, surgery, emergency medicine, pain management, sustainability in healthcare and healthcare innovation, amongst others.

The top 15 research papers will be showcased in poster format at the show, where students will have the opportunity to discuss their findings and engage in scientific discussion with experts speaking at the Arab Health Congress.

Cynthia Makarutse, Conference Director for Informa Markets, said, “We want to establish Arab Health as the place to launch careers for the UAE’s next generation of medical professionals. The Future Doctors Program recognises and encourages young talent to showcase their latest research and inspires them to pursue their specialised education.

“This fits well with Arab Health’s mission to support industry transformation and sustainability objectives.

A total of nine Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences will take place at Arab Health 2023, welcoming an anticipated 3,200 delegates and over 300 international speakers.

In addition, the exhibition will feature over 3,000 exhibitor companies from 70 countries and include nine product sectors, showcasing the latest technology and innovations in disposables, orthopaedics, healthcare and general services, imaging, medical devices, IT, wellness and prevention, and infrastructure and assets.

Rounding out the product sectors is the Transformation Zone, which will include start-ups and innovators introducing their latest products; leading healthcare experts giving keynote presentations as part of the Transformation Talks; the Product Showcase area; and the popular Innov8 Talks, which will provide start-ups and entrepreneurs from around the world with the opportunity to present their healthcare innovations to a panel of industry experts and potential investors.

Also included is a new feature for Arab Health 2023 – the Intelligent Health Pavilion, which will allow visitors to experience live demonstrations of the most innovative and sustainable healthcare technologies across collaborating vendors to improve the overall patient care environment.

