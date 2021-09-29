UrduPoint.com

UAE To Host 85th General Assembly Of International Electrotechnical Commission And 'Young Professionals Programme'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission and &#039;Young Professionals Programme&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The UAE will host the 85th General Assembly of the International Electrotechnical Commission in the emirate of Dubai from 3rd to 7th October, 2021.

The event brings together international experts, scientists, technicians and specialists in industrial, commercial, academic, technical and engineering fields, and young people from 88 countries. Held this year under the theme "Leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution with Standardisation", the assembly provides a unique platform for exchanging ideas, information and best practices and establishing new directions and strategies.

The current edition of the assembly is of particular importance as it is organised as a hybrid event for the first time, combining in-person and virtual attendance. Around 300 global officials, experts and specialists will be present in Dubai, with thousands of attendees connecting via video worldwide.

The assembly, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, will be accompanied by the launch of its "Young Professionals Programme", which is dedicated to training the next generation of experts and leaders in standardisation and conformity assessment.

Hosting the assembly reflects the UAE’s status as a regional economic and industrial hub. It is in line with the nation’s strategy for building a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation as outlined in the recent Projects of the 50.

IEC is committed to developing international specifications and standards, and managing programmes for mutual recognition of conformity certificates for all electrical and electronic devices and related technologies. Its members comprise 89 countries (national committees), 210 technical committees and more than 1,500 teams.

Discussions focus on many topics related to future industries and advanced technology, such as power generation, transmission and distribution, household appliances, office and medical equipment, semiconductors, optical fibres, batteries, solar energy, nanotechnology, marine energy, medical and magnetic technologies, multimedia and communication, in addition to many other technologies related to measurement, performance, design, development, safety and environment. All discussions around these technologies are held in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Young Professionals Programme, which began in 2010, will be held on the sidelines of the assembly. Like every year, the UAE will participate in this year’s sessions through four national participants, including Engineer Mohammed Hassan from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR); Engineer Lubna Al-Maaini from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’ Engineer Alia Al Zaabi from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Engineer Reem Al Falasi from the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

Related Topics

Assembly Technology United Nations Electricity Water Nuclear UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oil Young Hub October Event All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

1 minute ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Gove ..

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 202 ..

32 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on Sin ..

British High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on Sindh Governor

31 minutes ago
 Proposed Memorial to Nazi Collaborator Will Not Be ..

Proposed Memorial to Nazi Collaborator Will Not Be Installed in Kiev - Jewish Co ..

31 minutes ago
 Half of Americans Oppose Biden Plan to Double US R ..

Half of Americans Oppose Biden Plan to Double US Refugee Admissions to 125,000 - ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.