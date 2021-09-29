UAE To Host 85th General Assembly Of International Electrotechnical Commission And 'Young Professionals Programme'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The UAE will host the 85th General Assembly of the International Electrotechnical Commission in the emirate of Dubai from 3rd to 7th October, 2021.

The event brings together international experts, scientists, technicians and specialists in industrial, commercial, academic, technical and engineering fields, and young people from 88 countries. Held this year under the theme "Leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution with Standardisation", the assembly provides a unique platform for exchanging ideas, information and best practices and establishing new directions and strategies.

The current edition of the assembly is of particular importance as it is organised as a hybrid event for the first time, combining in-person and virtual attendance. Around 300 global officials, experts and specialists will be present in Dubai, with thousands of attendees connecting via video worldwide.

The assembly, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, will be accompanied by the launch of its "Young Professionals Programme", which is dedicated to training the next generation of experts and leaders in standardisation and conformity assessment.

Hosting the assembly reflects the UAE’s status as a regional economic and industrial hub. It is in line with the nation’s strategy for building a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation as outlined in the recent Projects of the 50.

IEC is committed to developing international specifications and standards, and managing programmes for mutual recognition of conformity certificates for all electrical and electronic devices and related technologies. Its members comprise 89 countries (national committees), 210 technical committees and more than 1,500 teams.

Discussions focus on many topics related to future industries and advanced technology, such as power generation, transmission and distribution, household appliances, office and medical equipment, semiconductors, optical fibres, batteries, solar energy, nanotechnology, marine energy, medical and magnetic technologies, multimedia and communication, in addition to many other technologies related to measurement, performance, design, development, safety and environment. All discussions around these technologies are held in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Young Professionals Programme, which began in 2010, will be held on the sidelines of the assembly. Like every year, the UAE will participate in this year’s sessions through four national participants, including Engineer Mohammed Hassan from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR); Engineer Lubna Al-Maaini from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’ Engineer Alia Al Zaabi from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Engineer Reem Al Falasi from the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).