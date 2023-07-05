UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2023) The UAE Athletics Team is all set to participate in the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, which serves as a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, set to take place from 8th to 17th July.

A total of 120 countries from various continents have registered to participate in this global event, with 1,800 male and female athletes.

The championship comprises 171 competitions, including 93 for men, 77 for women and one mixed competition, which will be held at the Charléty Stadium in Paris.

The Emirati team will be represented by nine male and female athletes, namely Mohamed Alhammadi, Ahmed Nawad and Badr Al Hosani in the track and field category, Maryam Al Zeyoudi in discus and shot put, Noura Al Ketbi and Zikra Al Kaabi in javelin and shot put, and Sara Al Junaibi, Mohammed Al Kaabi and Ahmed Al Hosani in shot put.

The UAE delegation headed to Paris after completing their training camp in the Turkish city of Bolu.

Saif Al Nuaimi, Head of the Emirati Delegation, affirmed that the previous efforts to train the athletes have achieved the desired results and will deliver performances worthy of the national team.

