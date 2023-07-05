Open Menu

UAE To Participate In 2023 World Para Athletics Championships In Paris

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 05:45 PM

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2023) The UAE Athletics Team is all set to participate in the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, which serves as a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, set to take place from 8th to 17th July.

A total of 120 countries from various continents have registered to participate in this global event, with 1,800 male and female athletes.

The championship comprises 171 competitions, including 93 for men, 77 for women and one mixed competition, which will be held at the Charléty Stadium in Paris.

The Emirati team will be represented by nine male and female athletes, namely Mohamed Alhammadi, Ahmed Nawad and Badr Al Hosani in the track and field category, Maryam Al Zeyoudi in discus and shot put, Noura Al Ketbi and Zikra Al Kaabi in javelin and shot put, and Sara Al Junaibi, Mohammed Al Kaabi and Ahmed Al Hosani in shot put.

The UAE delegation headed to Paris after completing their training camp in the Turkish city of Bolu.

Saif Al Nuaimi, Head of the Emirati Delegation, affirmed that the previous efforts to train the athletes have achieved the desired results and will deliver performances worthy of the national team.

Related Topics

World UAE Paris Male Bolu July Women Event All From

Recent Stories

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

31 minutes ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

50 minutes ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

53 minutes ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

18 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

18 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East