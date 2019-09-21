UrduPoint.com
UAE Urges Qatar To Stop Rhetoric Of Hatred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:00 AM

The United Arab Emirates, UAE, has urged Qatar to stop programmes that promote hate rhetoric and incitement of hatred in its local media, saying the trend threatens the security of countries in the region, including Qatar itself

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates, UAE, has urged Qatar to stop programmes that promote hate rhetoric and incitement of hatred in its local media, saying the trend threatens the security of countries in the region, including Qatar itself.

While delivering the UAE statement before the forty-second regular session of the Human Rights Council held in Geneva to discuss the Universal Periodic Review, UPR, of Qatar, Amira Al Amri of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the UAE had taken note of conclusions made by the UPR team of experts and urged Qatar once again to pay proper attention and care to 92 recommendations, including those presented by the UAE, regarding unlawful practices by Qatar in harbouring and supporting terrorist groups.

The UAE considers these acts as a violation of human rights, she added.

Al Amri expressed the UAE hope that Qatar would have channelled funds that went to these groups into meeting the needs of its citizens who according to the Qatari regime were suffering from negative effects of a crisis which Qatar itself was the main trigger of it.

The UAE called Doha to review its practices, activities and national laws in relevant to terrorism issues.

''The UAE hopes that Qatar would heed appeals issued by thousands of members of Al Ghufran tribe whose citizenship were stripped and would cease expelling some tribes, including children, without consideration to any principles of the international humanitarian law,'' she concluded.

