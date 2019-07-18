UAE-US Consular Committee held in Washington

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) The second session of the "UAE-US Consular Consultation Committee" was held in the United States, US, capital, Washington, chaired by Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ian G. Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs of the US.

During the session, both sides discussed several common consular issues and the means of strengthening their joint consular cooperation.

Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and conveyed their wishes for the meeting’s success.

Al Mazrouei also praised the relations between the UAE and the US while affirming the UAE’s keenness to advance these relations, which reflects the ambitions of their leaderships.

He also highlighted the mutual visits of senior officials from countries, which reflect their solidarity while asserting that the two countries are connected by strong and well-established relations and pointing out the pivotal role of the US in the middle East and the rest of the world.

He added that consular work is key to advancing their relations while expressing his hope that the launch of new consular initiatives will strengthen their bilateral partnerships.

Al Mazrouei explained that this type of relationship is positive are is the outcome of the signing of many related agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, MoU, while expressing his hope that the session will help achieve political, economic and security accomplishments.

Brownlee praised the developing bilateral relations between the UAE and the US, especially their consular cooperation while praising the UAE’s consular experience, and asserting that his country aims to enhance its consular cooperation with the UAE, which will benefit their citizens.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the Ministry of Justice participated in the session, along with representatives of relevant US authorities.