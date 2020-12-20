UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, formation of New Government in Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) The UAE has welcomed the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement between the legitimate Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council. It further welcomed the formation of a government of political competencies in Yemen, and expressed its hope that this will be a step toward a political solution and an accelerated end to the Yemeni crisis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in implementing the Riyadh Agreement, and its support for all actions that serve the interest of the Yemeni people and contribute to their stability and security.

The Ministry stressed the importance of Yemeni forces' solidarity and cooperation, and urged them to prioritise the national interest while addressing specific dangers stemming from the Houthi coup. The Ministry reiterated its commitment to stand by the Yemeni people, and to support their legitimate aspirations for development, prosperity, peace and stability.