UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2023 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the fourth IMMAF Youth World Championships got off to a colorful start at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City. The opening day witnessed strong competitions in the presence of an enthusiastic crowd that cheered passionately as their favorite Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes took to the cage.



The four-day event, organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, will continue until 5th August, with a record of 636 athletes from 45 countries participating.



Wednesday’s competitions were attended by Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee, Kerrith Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), and Raymond Phillips, Member of Board of Directors of IMMAF (Africa).



The opening day showcased thrilling contests in the Youth C (12-13 years) division, highlighting the exceptional skills and determination of young MMA athletes from around the world. Following the conclusion of the day’s competitions, a coronation ceremony honored the victorious athletes for their outstanding performances.



The UAE national team had a stellar performance on the opening day of the championship, securing four medals. Aisha Alhammadi gave a strong start to Team UAE, capturing silver in the Women / Youth C / 57 Kg division. She was soon joined on the podium by Saif Alblooshi, who scooped gold in the Men / Youth C / 40 Kg category. Rakan Alyammahi (Men / Youth C / 34 KG) won Silver, and Sara Alzarooni (Women / Youth C / 40 Kg) and secured bronze, making the hosts look strong.



Brigadier Mohammed Al Dhaheri expressed his heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his unwavering support of the country’s sports and athletes. He further extended his sincere appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for his generous patronage of the IMMAF Youth World Championships. Al Dhaheri emphasised the significance of the support from the leadership, highlighting its crucial role in nurturing young talent and advancing sports in the UAE.



“Hosting the IMMAF Youth World Championships for the second consecutive year has firmly contributed to solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as the global MMA capital. The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation takes pride in organising this prestigious tournament at par with international standards. By bringing together the finest young talents from across the globe, we showcase our dedication to hosting world-class events and provide a platform for these remarkable athletes to compete,” Al Dhaheri said.



“As we witness these exceptional athletes display their incredible skills and unwavering determination, their passion for the sport becomes a source of inspiration for us all. This championship not only highlights the future stars of MMA but also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for international sporting events,” Al Dhaheri added.



“I am immensely proud of our UAE national team for their brilliant performance, and I believe that their exemplary display will motivate aspiring athletes to further embrace the sport of MMA and raise the UAE flag high.”



Densign White MBE, CEO of IMMAF, expressed his enthusiasm for the remarkable start of the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi and applauded the passion and dedication of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation in developing and promoting the sport of MMA.



“It is with great pleasure and admiration that I witness the remarkable start of the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi. The first day’s contests were brimmed with excitement and sportsmanship, showcasing the remarkable talent of young athletes. it showcases how the championships serve as a vital steppingstone for the future stars of MMA, and I am excited to see how this championship will inspire and shape the next generation of athletes. Together, we are paving the way for the bright future of Mixed Martial Arts on the global scale,” White added.



UAE’s Saif Alblooshi, who secured the gold medal in the Youth C 40 kg division, dedicated his victory to the leadership of the UAE. He said, “I am thankful to our wise leaders and wholeheartedly dedicate this achievement to them, along with my coach, my family, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. I faced two strong opponents, one from Ukraine and another from Tajikistan, and emerged victorious. My rigorous training was aimed at reaching the podium and bringing honor to my country. MMA is a wonderful sport, and I am delighted to be a part of it.”



Aisha AlHammadi, the UAE national team player in the Youth C 57 kg division, expressed her great happiness at winning the silver medal after defeating the players from Azerbaijan and India. “I was looking forward to winning the first place, but thank God I achieved the second place and the silver medal. In the future, I will strive for the first place, and the important thing is that I raised the UAE flag on the podium, pleasing my family, and coaches ,” she said.



Alexis Mariscal, of the USA, who won first place in the Youth C/52 kg division, said: “I was very nervous, to be very honest, but it turned out to be really fun, and I enjoyed competing here. I feel so happy, as all my efforts didn’t go in vain. This place is so awesome, and I’m so happy to be part of this championship where I got to meet a lot of people and make many friends.”



The competitions will continue on August 3, with Youth B athletes taking center stage, and the Youth A category on Friday and Saturday.

