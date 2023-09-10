Open Menu

UAE's Participation In G20 Summit: A Strategic Position And Proactive Presence

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2023 | 10:30 PM

UAE's participation in G20 Summit: A strategic position and proactive presence

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) The UAE's successful participation in the 18th G20 Summit has spotlighted the country's global stature and its efforts to drive global action to ensure a brighter tomorrow for generations to come, crowning the UAE's active efforts in the G20 summit, working groups and meetings.

Participating for the second time in a row, marking its fourth time as a guest of honour of the summit, the UAE has enhanced its status as a positive force across various fields, as part of its drive to promote stability and peace worldwide and mobilise global efforts to address shared challenges.

The country’s participation in the summit’s agenda included a declaration to establish an Economic Corridor linking India to the middle East and Europe.

The UAE's presence at the summit affirms its role in supporting and promoting global trade thanks to its top-grade networks with seaports and its investment over decades in building massive ports that enable it to support and streamline global trade activities.

The UAE played a part in the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance on 9th September, 2023, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The alliance seeks to accelerate global efforts to achieve net-zero goals by facilitating trade in biofuels derived from natural sources.

During India's presidency of the G20, the UAE participated in about 25 meetings held throughout the year within the various tracks.

The country also attended all Sherba and working group meetings, which reflects its commitment to contributing effectively to the G20 process.

The UAE enjoys a leading strategic position due to its close relations with various countries, helping support the global agenda and build partnerships to achieve global stability and prosperity, cementing the country's status as a key pillar of the world's top international alliances.

In addition to the UAE's global strategic role, the country will welcome the world to the Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will take place between November and December.

